©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Ambush-style' attacks on law enforcement more than double compared to same timeframe in 2020: union

As of Tuesday, the National Fraternal Order of Police recorded 67 'ambush-style attacks' on police officers year to date

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
There have been far more than double the number of ambush-style attacks on law enforcement so far this year compared to the same time in 2020, national police union records show. 

As of Tuesday, the National Fraternal Order of Police recorded 67 "ambush-style attacks" on officers year to date, with 83 officers wounded, including 20 who did not survive.

"What we're witnessing should alarm all Americans: 2021 is on pace to have record levels of officers SHOT and KILLED by gunfire," the union said in a Wednesday tweet. 

DAYTONA BEACH COP-KILLING SUSPECT, 29, FORMALLY CHARGED WITH MURDER

There were 220 officers wounded – 40 of whom were killed – in the line of duty by the end of August, the FOP said.

Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez. (Photo: Pentagon Force Protection Agency)

Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez. (Photo: Pentagon Force Protection Agency) (Pentagon Force Protection Agency)

In the beginning of August, a 27-year-old named Austin William Lanz fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer, George Gonzalez, in an ambush-style attack, officials have said. According to the FBI, Lanz took a bus to the Pentagon Transit Center, where he stabbed the 37-year-old officer in a seemingly unprovoked attack. 

Lanz, from Georgia, allegedly shot himself with the officer’s weapon. The FBI said other officers also "engaged" the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

