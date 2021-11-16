Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee boy, 3; father suspected of kidnapping

Authorities in Tennessee issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old boy after his case was upgraded by investigators.

Noah Clare was last seen Nov. 6 and officials believe he could be with his father, Jacob Clare, 35, who is also being sought.

Jacob Clare faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. He is also wanted for custodial interference and kidnapping by local authorities in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Investigators believe the elder Clare left Kentucky with his son and 16-year-old niece, Amber Clare, to drop off his son in the Nashville suburb of Gallatin.

Clare is 6-foot-7, weighs about 200 pounds and has a tribal tattoo on his arm, authorities said.

He was last seen driving a 2005 gray Subaru Legacy with his son and niece. The vehicle no longer has stickers on the back, authorities said.

The vehicle was possibly last seen this week in Arizona. Authorities there have issued an Amber Alert as well, the TBI said.

Noah Clare had brown hair and blue eyes. He is 3 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds.