Missing Persons
Published

Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee boy, 3; father suspected of kidnapping

The father is also wanted for alleged custodial interference and kidnapping by local authorities in Tennessee and Kentucky

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Authorities in Tennessee issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old boy after his case was upgraded by investigators. 

Noah Clare was last seen Nov. 6 and officials believe he could be with his father, Jacob Clare, 35, who is also being sought. 

Noah Clare, 3, was last seen Nov. 6, Tennessee authorities said. His father, Jacob Clare, 35, is being sought and faces an upgraded charge of especially aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. 

Jacob Clare faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. He is also wanted for custodial interference and kidnapping by local authorities in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Investigators believe the elder Clare left Kentucky with his son and 16-year-old niece, Amber Clare, to drop off his son in the Nashville suburb of Gallatin. 

Clare is 6-foot-7, weighs about 200 pounds and has a tribal tattoo on his arm, authorities said. 

Jacob, Noah and Amber Clare (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Gallatin Police Department)

He was last seen driving a 2005 gray Subaru Legacy with his son and niece. The vehicle no longer has stickers on the back, authorities said. 

The vehicle was possibly last seen this week in Arizona. Authorities there have issued an Amber Alert as well, the TBI said. 

Jacob Clare was last seen driving a gray Subaru. 

Noah Clare had brown hair and blue eyes. He is 3 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. 