Wanted Kentucky man believed to have 3-year-old son, 16-year-old niece in his custody

Authorities believe a Kentucky man wanted for custodial interference incidents in Kentucky and Tennessee has custody of his missing 3-year-old son and 16-year-old niece.

The Beaver Dam Police Department in Kentucky and Gallatin Police Department in Tennessee are searching for Jacob Clare, 35, who was last seen driving a gray Subaru with Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16.

The Gallatin Police Department updated Noah Clare's missing status to "Endangered Missing Child" on Tuesday afternoon.

Amber was last seen at her residence in Beaver Dam around 9:30 p.m. CST on Nov. 5 before she left during the early morning hours of Nov. 6, possibly with Jacob, the Ohio County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky said on Nov. 6.

Jacob was apparently en route to drop off his son, who was last seen in gray sweatpants and a camouflage shirt, with family after he picked up Amber, but no one has heard from them since. The family believes Jacob picked up Amber on the morning of Nov. 6.

The sheriff's office named the Great Smoky Mountain area as a "possible destination" for where Jacob was headed.

Clare is 6-foot-7, weighs about 200 pounds and has a tribal tattoo on his arm, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Clare's whereabouts to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at (270) 274-7106 or the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838. Anyone with details about the case can also contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) at 1-800-FBI-FIND.