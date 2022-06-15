Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Amber Alert canceled in Virginia after abducted 3-year-old found safe

Authorities had believed the girl was abducted by her non-custodial mother

By Landon Mion | Fox News
An Amber Alert was canceled early Wednesday morning in Virginia after an abducted 3-year-old girl who was believed to be in "extreme danger" was found safe, police said.

Virginia State Police had issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for the disappearance of Amelia Marianna Kraus, who authorities said had been abducted by 35-year-old Catherine Agnes Kraus, the girl's non-custodial mother.

The 3-year-old was found safe in West Virginia, police said Wednesday morning.

"Thank you to our detectives, our community and our law enforcement partners for your help in bringing Amelia home safe," the police department said.

Kraus is in custody and her charges are pending, including for a felony abduction warrant that had been issued Tuesday.

The girl had been taken from her home in Northern Virginia June 14 shortly before 4:30 p.m.

