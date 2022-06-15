Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Shooting on iconic Las Vegas Strip leaves security guard, suspect injured

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the landmark Bonanza Gift Shop

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip left two people shot on Tuesday near the landmark Bonanza Gift Shop, according to reports. 

A woman theft suspect – who was arrested – and a security guard were both wounded by gunfire just before 6 p.m. in the store's parking lot on the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and West Sahara Ave., just north of Las Vegas’ most famous hotels. 

Two people were shot along the iconic Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Two people were shot along the iconic Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Fox 5 Las Vegas)

Police are still trying to determine who was shooting. 

Bonanza Gift Shop in Las Vegas.

Bonanza Gift Shop in Las Vegas. (Google Maps )

Their conditions are unknown. 

Police said no suspects were outstanding. 

The store calls itself the biggest gift shop in the world. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 