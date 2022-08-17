Amazon van hits, kills California toddler: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Amazon delivery van struck and killed a 23-month-old girl in Irvine, California, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment community near the 300 block of Estancia, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

First responders raced to the scene to help the child, but she was found dead, according to police.

While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Police said the Amazon delivery van is operated by a third-party contractor.

No further details were immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the collision to call Irvine police Detective Christopher Ostrowski at 949-724-7047 or email him at costrowski@cityofirvine.org.