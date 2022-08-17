Expand / Collapse search
Transportation
Published

Amazon van hits, kills California toddler: police

Amazon van fatally struck 23-month-old girl in parking lot of apartment complex in Irvine, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An Amazon delivery van struck and killed a 23-month-old girl in Irvine, California, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment community near the 300 block of Estancia, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

First responders raced to the scene to help the child, but she was found dead, according to police.

While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS RUSHED TO SAVE WOMAN INVOLVED IN CAR CRASH

Police said the Amazon delivery van is operated by a third-party contractor.

No further details were immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the collision to call Irvine police Detective Christopher Ostrowski at 949-724-7047 or email him at costrowski@cityofirvine.org.