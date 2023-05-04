Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Amazon delivery driver allegedly seen groping DC restaurant manager on surveillance video

Amazon driver fled the restaurant after the alleged sexual assault

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Surveillance video reportedly shows an Amazon delivery driver groping a manager at Rumi's Kitchen in Washington, D.C. on April 21. (Source: FOX 5 DC)

An Amazon delivery driver allegedly groped a restaurant manager in Washington, D.C. last month.

Manager Rebeca Estrada was taking a customer's order at Rumi's Kitchen in Mt. Vernon Square on April 21 when the alleged assault occurred.

Video allegedly shows the Amazon delivery man walking closely behind her and touching her buttocks with his hand at roughly 4:30 p.m. 

The driver had just dropped off a delivery near the table Estrada was standing at and walked towards the door.

DC VEHICLE PLUNGES INTO ANACOSTIA RIVER UNDER MAJOR BRIDGE, KILLING 3

Driver groping manager

Rumi's Kitchen manager Rebeca Estrada says she was groped by an Amazon delivery driver who quickly fled the store. (FOX 5 DC)

Estrada was seen immediately turning towards the delivery driver after the groping. He left the Persian restaurant while she was confronting him.

Estrada told FOX 5 DC that she reported the incident to Amazon. In response, she claims they offered her 25% off her delivery.

CAPITOL POLICE SEIZE 'ASSAULT' RIFLE FROM MARYLAND MAN'S TRUCK AT OFF-SITE SCREENING FACILITY

Exteriors of Rumi's Kitchen

Manager Rebeca Estrada was taking a customer's order at Rumi's Kitchen in Mount Vernon Square when she was groped. (Google Maps)

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that they are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver is encouraged to contact authorities at 202-727-9099.

Surveillance footage of groping

The Metropolitan Police Department is actively investigating the Rumi's Kitchen groping incident. (FOX 5 DC)

Fox News Digital reached out to Amazon for a statement, but has not heard back.