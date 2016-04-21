Allie Lehman: Decide What Kind of Life You Want to Live

This week on "Toast Talk," lifestyle guru Jennifer Hacker of Toast Meets Jam chats with Allie Lehman, founder of Death to the Stock Photo, who shares her advice for finding success as an entrepreneur.

The first thing you should do? Decide what kind of life you want to live first, and make sure that whatever project you pursue will fit into that life in a way that won't stress you out.

