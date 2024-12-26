Expand / Collapse search
US Crime

Alleged Boston porch pirate dubbed the 'Tom Brady' of thefts arrested with bags of packages, police say

Local have compared Kerri Flynn, 34, to the Hall of Fame quarterback because of her alleged package thefts

A porch pirate dubbed by community members in Boston as the "Tom Brady" of package thefts was arrested on Christmas Eve, authorities said. 

A police cadet with a sharp eye spotted Kerri Flynn, 34, who has earned notoriety and comparison to the Hall of Fame quarterback among some locals, leading to her arrest, the Boston Police Department said. 

Amazon packages at a doorstep

Sydney, Australia - 2022-07-22 Amazon Prime boxes and envelopes delivered to a front door of residential building. Black Friday Cyber Monday Christmas Sale Prime Day. Amazon Flex delivery (Getty Images)

Officers were "in the middle of spreading holiday cheer, delivering toys to children across South Boston, when the Cadet spotted Flynn—a suspected package thief whose escapades had earned her notoriety among concerned locals," the department said. 

Tom Brady embraces Rob Ninkovich's fumble recovery

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates defensive end Rob Ninkovich's fumble recovery and touchdown during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Sunday,  October  26, 2014.  (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Because of her alleged escapades, locals have compared Flynn to Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback who is widely considered the greatest football player ever.

She was allegedly caught with two bags of unopened packages, police said.

Boston Police badge

A Boston Police Department badge.  (Boston Police Department)

Flynn was also wanted for several outstanding warrants on charges of shoplifting and receiving stolen property. She was charged with multiple larceny offenses, police said. 

