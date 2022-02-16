Alex Murdaugh, surviving son face 2 new lawsuits from boat crash victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pair of new lawsuits have been filed against suspended South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh and others related to the fatal 2019 boat crash involving his slain son, Paul.

The February crash of Murdaugh's boat that was allegedly piloted by his son left Mallory Beach, 19, dead, and Paul charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence.

The lawsuits were filed Tuesday in the Hampton County Court of Common Pleas by Miley Altman and Morgan Doughty who allege they were in the boat driven by an intoxicated Paul with several passengers aboard when it crashed into a bridge near Parris Island, killing Beach, Charleston's WCSC-TV reported.

Doughty, according to the lawsuit, suffered injuries to her hand, finger, and permanent scarring and disfigurement. Altman, according to her suit, suffered injuries to her arm and other parts of her body, as well as, permanent injuries.

Those named as defendants in the lawsuits include Murdaugh and his oldest son Richard "Buster" Murdaugh Jr., who allegedly provided Paul with his driver's license to purchase alcohol under the legal age. It also names Gregory M. Parker, Inc. d/b/a Parker's Corporation, the convenience store chain that allegedly sold the alcohol to minors, the Greenville News reported.

In addition, the suits name two of Murdaugh's brothers, John Marvin Murdaugh and Randolph Murdaugh IV, in their roles as personal representatives of the estates of Paul and his mother Maggie Murdaugh, who were shot and killed in June 2021 at the Murdaugh family’s rural home in Colleton County.

The killings remain unsolved and Alex Murdaugh has denied any involvement. The boat crash and mystery surrounding the killings placed the prominent Murdaugh family into the international spotlight. Paul was facing trial on charges related to the crash when he and his mother were found dead.

The new lawsuits allege that Maggie spoke to an intoxicated Paul by telephone in the morning hours prior to the boat crash and that she failed to stop him despite knowing he was intoxicated "after having paid for the alcohol he consumed earlier." the paper reported.

Prior to the crash, Maggie allegedly had knowledge that Paul was drinking alcohol while operating family vehicles, according to the lawsuits. She also "liked" social media posts depicting her son drinking while underage, the suits added.

The lawsuits also allege that Paul refused "to stop the boat at the passengers’ request, so they could safely get off the boat," the Greenville News reported.

Altman and Doughty are seeking actual and punitive damages, costs, and attorney fees, according to court documents.

Other boat crash survivors, Anthony Cook, the boyfriend of Beach, and Connor Cook, the boyfriend of Altman, filed separate lawsuits last year, the Island Packet newspaper reported. Mallory Beach’s mother filed a wrongful death suit in 2019.