Alaskan fuel dock fire injures 2, sinks boat

AK fisherman described hearing a bang, seeing boating fuel go up in flames

Associated Press
A fire broke out at a fuel dock in the south-central Alaska community of Whittier on Tuesday, injuring two people and sinking a boat.

Fletcher Morrison, a fisherman who docks his boat at the Whittier Harbor, was in the area when the fire broke out about shortly before noon, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Morrison described hearing a bang and seeing a boat fueling up at the dock go up in flames. The boat sank, he said.

Emergency teams from Whittier and Girdwood responded, a dispatcher for Whittier police and emergency services confirmed to the newspaper. Girdwood Fire Chief Michelle Weston said medical personnel evaluated two people who were then taken by a medical evacuation service.

Weston said Tuesday afternoon that the fire was under control