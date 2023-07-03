Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Alaska police shoot, kill man holding a rifle on Anchorage highway exit ramp

The AK police shot the man after he approached the officers with the weapon

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police responding to a report of gunfire shot and killed a man holding a rifle along a highway exit ramp in Anchorage before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Two officers pulled their squad car over after spotting an SUV that was stopped on the South Birchwood exit from the Glenn Highway shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the Anchorage Police Department.

The officers noticed the SUV's rear hatch was open and a man was standing there with the gun in his hands, the department said in a statement.

NEW YORK CITY SUSPECT PUT 24-YEAR-OLD WOMAN IN HEADLOCK, ROBBED HER: POLICE

Alaska Fox News graphic

A man was fatally shot by the police Sunday after advancing on the officers with a rifle.

"The suspect advanced on the officers while holding the rifle; one officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect at least one time in the upper body," the statement said.

When the officers rendered aid to the man, they found a handgun on him, police said. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, died at a hospital.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said the two officers were in the area investigating a shots-fired report, but it wasn't immediately known if the suspect was involved in that incident.

No officers were hurt.

The officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, according to police department policy.