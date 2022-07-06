Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard
Published

Alaska plane crash survivors rescued by Coast Guard

The plane crashed on Alaska's Montague Island and the passengers were in stable condition with no injuries reported, the Coast Guard said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Tuesday after their plane crashed on an Alaskan island. 

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak used an MH-65 Dolphin arrived at the crash site around 6:45 p.m. and found two survivors and took them to Cordova for treatment. 

Coast Guard crews in the Anchorage sector received a report at about 4:15 p.m. from the friend of the pilot that a P-18 Super Cub aircraft with two people aboard crashed just above the high tide line at Montague Island.

COAST GUARD SENDS BACK 46 CUBANS ENCOUNTERED AT SEA

A plane crashed on the shore of Alaska's Montague Island. The Coast Guard rescued the two people aboard Tuesday. 

A plane crashed on the shore of Alaska's Montague Island. The Coast Guard rescued the two people aboard Tuesday.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

The survivors communicated with the satellite communication device inReach, the Coast Guard said. No injuries were reported and they were in stable condition, authorities said. 

"The quick response by the aircrew in Cordova helped these two get the help they needed," said Chief Petty Officer Katie Brown, Sector Anchorage command duty officer. "It’s incredible these two people made it out okay, and the fact that they had communication equipment readily available really aided in our response time."

The cause of the crash is being investigated. 

In June, the Coast Guard rescued four participants in the Race to Alaska competition after their boat capsized in rough waters. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.