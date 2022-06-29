Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard
Published

Coast Guard sends back 46 Cubans encountered at sea

The Coast Guard saw more Cubans out at sea than in all of fiscal years dating back to 2017, many of whom were encountered near the Florida Keys

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The Coast Guard repatriated 46 Cubans who were found during several encounters with authorities out at sea near Florida, the agency said Wednesday. 

At least three of the stops were made because of an alert by a good Samaritan, the Coast Guard said. All of those occurred Monday off the Florida coast. 

Another was initiated by a Coast Guard Key West sector near the Marquesas Keys, a group of islands near Key West, Florida

COAST GUARD RESCUES 7 AFTER LIGHTING STRIKES BOAT 100 MILES OF FLORIDA

  • Cuban migrant boat
    Image 1 of 2

    An image of a boat with Cuban migrants. The Coast Guard said Wednesday it had returned 46 Cubans after several interdictions on Monday near Florida.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

  • Coast Guard Cuban migrants near Florida
    Image 2 of 2

    An image of a boat with Cubans off the Florida coast. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Images released by the Coast Guard show the migrants on what appears to be makeshift boats in the middle of the ocean. On Wednesday the crew on the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo returned the Cuban citizens home. 

"Navigating the seas in unseaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous and can lead to loss of life," said Coast Guard said Lt. Travis Poulos of Coast Guard District Seven.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,016 Cubans, a sharp rise from all of Fiscal Year 2021 when the agency encountered 838 Cuban migrants. 

In Fiscal Year 2020, the number of Cubans encountered was 49, the agency said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.