Alabama teen punches dog to save 9-year-old girl from mauling

An Alabama teen rescued a 9-year-old girl who was mauled by a dog in Cullman County on Nov. 7.

Delyla McCay was saved by a teen who rushed to help when a blue heeler latched onto her face and wouldn’t let go.

Delyla was sitting on the front steps of her apartment building with her 13-year-old sister, McKenzie. That’s when the dog lunged at the 9-year-old and clamped onto her face.

"Mommy, it grabbed my face and it was just shaking," Delyla told her mother, Katie McCay, according to WBRC.

"I’ve never dealt with nothing like that in my life and I just wouldn’t wish it on anybody," the girl's mother said, according to the outlet. "And she’s the sweetest kid in the whole world. Anybody that knows my child, 'cause there’s a lot of people that ask, ‘What was she doing to the dog? Was it provoked?’ My kid was just sitting there. She’s so sweet."

Delyla's sister screamed in horror as the dog had the child's face in its vise.

A nearby teenager rushed in and punched the dog until it let go. McCay said the teenager was also bitten in the process.

The blue heeler lunged again and attacked the child’s back, according to the New York Post.

The child sustained severe injuries to the face and back and will require plastic surgery and rabies shots to recover fully.

The dog has been put down, according to Cullman County Animal Control.