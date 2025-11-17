Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Alabama

Alabama teen punches dog to save 9-year-old girl from mauling

Delyla McCay's top lip detached in November dog attack; blue heeler put down by Cullman County Animal Control

Ronn Blitzer By Ronn Blitzer , Mitch Picasso Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Alabama teen rescued a 9-year-old girl who was mauled by a dog in Cullman County on Nov. 7.

Delyla McCay was saved by a teen who rushed to help when a blue heeler latched onto her face and wouldn’t let go.

Delyla was sitting on the front steps of her apartment building with her 13-year-old sister, McKenzie. That’s when the dog lunged at the 9-year-old and clamped onto her face.

"Mommy, it grabbed my face and it was just shaking," Delyla told her mother, Katie McCay, according to WBRC.

13-YEAR-OLD GIRL NARROWLY ESCAPES BROAD DAYLIGHT ABDUCTION AFTER BITING MASKED ATTACKER

A 9-year-old girl was attacked by a blue heeler.

Delyla McCay, 9, was attacked by a blue heeler while sitting on her apartment steps before a teenager intervened. (Facebook/ Katie Joy; GoFundMe)

"I’ve never dealt with nothing like that in my life and I just wouldn’t wish it on anybody," the girl's mother said, according to the outlet. "And she’s the sweetest kid in the whole world. Anybody that knows my child, 'cause there’s a lot of people that ask, ‘What was she doing to the dog? Was it provoked?’ My kid was just sitting there. She’s so sweet."

Delyla's sister screamed in horror as the dog had the child's face in its vise.

A nearby teenager rushed in and punched the dog until it let go. McCay said the teenager was also bitten in the process. 

FLORIDA WOMAN WRESTLES ALLIGATOR TO RESCUE PUPPY IT DRAGGED INTO CREEK

Delyla in a cheerleading uniform at an event.

An Alabama teen is being hailed a hero after rescuing a 9-year-old girl mauled by a dog in Cullman County. (Facebook/ Katie Joy)

The blue heeler lunged again and attacked the child’s back, according to the New York Post.

ALASKA JOGGER DRAGGED 100 YARDS BY BEAR IN TERRIFYING PREDAWN ATTACK NEAR DRIVEWAY

Delyla McCay's injuries.

Delyla McCay suffered severe facial and back injuries and was airlifted to Children’s Hospital for surgery. (GoFundMe )

The child sustained severe injuries to the face and back and will require plastic surgery and rabies shots to recover fully.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The dog has been put down, according to Cullman County Animal Control.

Ronn Blitzer is an editor for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 
Close modal

Continue