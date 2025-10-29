13-year-old girl narrowly escapes broad daylight abduction after biting masked attacker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 13-year-old girl in Texas narrowly escaped an attempted abduction in broad daylight Monday when a man tried to grab her from behind as she walked to school, authorities said. Officials said the suspect appeared to be wearing a ski mask during the incident.

The encounter happened as the teenager was walking to Central Middle School in Galveston shortly before 7 a.m., when she suddenly "heard footsteps approaching from behind," according to the Galveston Police Department.

The unknown man reportedly grabbed her from behind, sparking a brief struggle.

The teen bit the man twice and was able to break free without sustaining any physical injuries, officials said. She then ran directly to the school and informed her teachers, who called the police.

The student's parents later arrived at the school to accompany officers back to their apartment and retrace her route, helping them pinpoint exactly where the incident occurred.

Investigators were able to obtain security footage from a nearby business that shows the student walking through the area, followed shortly by a man taking the same path, police said.

Authorities said the video shows the suspect, believed to be a white or Hispanic male, wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and what appeared to be a ski mask.

Police also issued an alert to local medical facilities, asking them to notify authorities if anyone sought treatment for bite-related injuries.

Officials urged anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-763-3777.

