13-year-old girl narrowly escapes broad daylight abduction after biting masked attacker

Texas teenager escaped the attempted kidnapping after biting suspect twice

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Suspect accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Texas girl caught on camera Video

Suspect accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Texas girl caught on camera

A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Galveston, Texas, was caught on surveillance video near the scene. (Galveston Police Department)

A 13-year-old girl in Texas narrowly escaped an attempted abduction in broad daylight Monday when a man tried to grab her from behind as she walked to school, authorities said. Officials said the suspect appeared to be wearing a ski mask during the incident.

The encounter happened as the teenager was walking to Central Middle School in Galveston shortly before 7 a.m., when she suddenly "heard footsteps approaching from behind," according to the Galveston Police Department.

The unknown man reportedly grabbed her from behind, sparking a brief struggle. 

The teen bit the man twice and was able to break free without sustaining any physical injuries, officials said. She then ran directly to the school and informed her teachers, who called the police.

INVESTIGATORS RELEASE VIDEO OF POSSIBLE ABDUCTION, SHOWING WOMAN SCREAMING AS SHE’S PULLED AWAY

gif of surveillance footage where man is walking through street

The man accused of attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old girl is seen walking in Galveston, Texas, on Oct. 27, 2025. (Galveston Police Department)

The student's parents later arrived at the school to accompany officers back to their apartment and retrace her route, helping them pinpoint exactly where the incident occurred.

Investigators were able to obtain security footage from a nearby business that shows the student walking through the area, followed shortly by a man taking the same path, police said.

SUV DRIVER RUNS OVER 8-YEAR-OLD BOY ON BIKE, FLEES THE SCENE AFTER CHECKING ON INJURED CHILD

split photo of a school and a man wearing black shirt and blue jeans in surveillance footage

A man seen on surveillance video is accused of grabbing a 13-year-old girl walking to school in Galveston, Texas, on Oct. 27, 2025.  (Galveston Police Department/Google Maps)

Authorities said the video shows the suspect, believed to be a white or Hispanic male, wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and what appeared to be a ski mask.

Police also issued an alert to local medical facilities, asking them to notify authorities if anyone sought treatment for bite-related injuries.

man walks through empty street from a distance

Police say a man with what appeared to be a ski mask tried to abduct a13-year-old girl in Galveston, Texas, on Oct. 27, 2025. (Galveston Police Department)

Officials urged anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-763-3777.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Galveston Police Department for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
