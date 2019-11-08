Alabama man wanted in disappearance of UFC fighter's stepdaughter arrested by US Marshals in Florida

A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of UFC fighter Walt Harris’ 19-year-old stepdaughter was arrested in Florida late Thursday night, just one day after police released video surveillance showing him in the same location where the victim was last seen.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday at around 2:38 a.m. after U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement tracked him down to an area near Highway I-10 and Pine Forest Rd. in Pensacola where he was said to be hiding in a brushy area, dressed all in black, WEAR-tv reported.

OHIO WOMAN MAULED TO DEATH BY TWO ‘LARGE, THIN’ DOGS; POLICE STUMBLE UPON HORRIFIC AND BLOODY SCENE

Yazeed was arrested on an out-of-state-fugitive charge and is being held without bond, according to inmate records.

It’s likely that he is awaiting extradition to Alabama, where a warrant was issued Thursday for his arrest on the charge of kidnapping in the first degree in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

Auburn Police said in a news release that Blanchard disappeared on Oct. 23 after she was last seen on video surveillance inside a convenience store on South College Street. Her 2017 Honda CR-V was then observed heading southbound on the same street. Investigators say she was last heard from after speaking to a friend just before midnight.

She was reported missing by her family the following day.

TEXAS MOM KILLS THREE YOUNG CHILDREN IN APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE: POLICE

On Oct. 25, her vehicle was found significantly damaged and abandoned at an apartment complex in Montgomery. Several days later police announced that the investigation turned criminal after evidence collected from the car signaled that Blanchard “was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.”

On Thursday police identified Yazeed as the suspect seen on the same video surveillance as Blanchard before she went missing.

Yazeed was taken into custody hours later, at which time he was admitted to a local hospital after complaining of chest pains, WEAR-tv reported.

A mugshot from the Escambia County Jail appeared to show him with a black eye.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Auburn police said that Yazeed was out on bond for kidnapping and attempted murder charges during the time of Blanchard’s disappearance.