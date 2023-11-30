Alabama residents to receive tax refund from surplus in Education Trust Fund

1.9 million Alabama residents are slated to receive a tax rebate due to a surplus in the Education Trust Fund.

The Alabama Department of Revenue is initiating payments on Friday through direct deposit or paper check.

To qualify for the rebate, an individual must have filed a 2021 individual income tax return on or before Oct. 17, 2022.

Alabama residents soon will begin receiving one-time tax rebates of up to $300.

The Alabama Department of Revenue will start issuing the payments on Friday by direct deposit or paper check, depending on how residents received their 2021 tax refund. Payments will be sent to some 1.9 million residents, al.com reported.

Rebates will cost the state about $393 million, which comes from a $2.8 billion surplus in the Education Trust Fund.

To qualify for the rebates — $150 for single filers or $300 for married couples filing jointly — taxpayers must have filed a 2021 individual income tax return on or before Oct. 17, 2022. There are no income limits or phase-outs for payments, however, there are some who will not receive a tax rebate, including:

1. Those who did not file a 2021 state Individual Income Tax return by Oct. 17, 2022;

2. Those who are not state residents;

3. Estate or trust accounts;

4. Those who claimed as a dependent during the 2021 tax year.

Eligible residents who did not receive a 2021 tax year refund will receive a rebate by paper check mailed to the current address on file with the state revenue department. Paper checks will also be issued to those whose banking information has changed or who received a 2021 refund using a tax preparer’s account.

The payments are exempt from state taxes.