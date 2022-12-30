Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama police chase ends in suspect's passenger's death

Tuscaloosa, AL, police began chasing the suspect after they ran a stop sign

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A police chase ended in a crash that killed a passenger in a fleeing vehicle, authorities said Friday.

Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were investigating the deadly crash that happened in Tuscaloosa.

MAN FLEEING SUBURBAN DETROIT POLICE CRASHES CAR, KILLS 1

A police chase in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, ended in a wreck that killed a passenger in the fleeing vehicle.

A police chase in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, ended in a wreck that killed a passenger in the fleeing vehicle.

An officer was pursuing a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at 4 a.m. Friday and refused to stop, Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor told AL.com. During the chase, the fleeing vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a tree.

MI VEHICLE COLLISION KILLS 2, INCLUDING SUSPECT FLEEING POLICE

The crash killed a woman who was a passenger, Taylor said. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries. Their names were not immediately released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP