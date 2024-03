Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An Alabama paramedic professional and mother allegedly supplied teens with alcoholic beverages, vapes and allowed them to use drugs while at her home, police said.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that 42-year-old Jessica Ulmer allegedly provided her teen's friends with alcoholic beverages and vapes while they were staying at her home.

Along with serving teens illicit alcohol and vapes, police say Ulmer also allowed the teens to smoke marijuana.

Most of the teens were underaged drinkers and vapers – between the ages of 13 and 15, police said.

The sheriff's office said that Ulmer also administered "intramuscular shot injections for nausea" as well as IV saline fluids to the teens.

The department said that officials were first notified of Ulmer's activities on Feb. 14.

A concerned mother told authorities that Ulmer supplied alcohol and vapes to her child and his two friends while they were at her house.

Ulmer was arrested on Wednesday, March 13 and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, according to the Mobile Metro Jail Log.

She was released on bonds totaling $7,500.