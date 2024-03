Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A police officer in Mississippi was fired after video appeared to show the officer forcing a man who had been detained into licking his own urine off the floor, city officials announced Thursday.

Michael Christian Green was a patrolman with the Pearl Police Department when the alleged incident happened Dec. 23. Green was fired four days later after an internal investigation, according to The Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, citing a spokesperson for the City of Pearl.

Green had booked a man into jail after a disturbance at a Sam’s Club store when the individual knocked on the door of a holding cell and said he had to use the bathroom, federal prosecutors wrote in a criminal information unsealed Wednesday and obtained by NBC News.

After no one let him out, the man urinated in a corner, according to the document. Green is accused of threatening to beat up the man with a phone and demanding that he "lick it up," according to prosecutors.

Green allegedly stood in the doorway and recorded video with his phone as the man followed the order and later gagged and vomited in a trash can.

"When the City discovered this disturbing incident over the Christmas weekend, it quickly opened an internal investigation," Pearl Public Information Officer Therese Apel said in a news release. "By December 27, 2023, Officer Green was relieved of his duties."

Information about possible charges was not immediately provided, and it was unclear how Green would plead.

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of Pearl but did not immediately hear back.