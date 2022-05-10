Alabama inmate Casey White called Vicky White his 'wife' after she apparently shot herself during crash: Feds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Casey Cole White, the Alabama prison escapee whose 11 days of illicit freedom came to an end on Monday, called fugitive jail guard Vicky White his "wife" when law enforcement agents caught up from him, officials confirmed to Fox News.

Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, had been involved in a police chase in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday evening when law enforcement agents intercepted and collided with the Cadillac that Vicky White was driving, officials previously said. Vicky then suffered what initially appeared to have been a self-inflected gunshot wound.

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

ALABAMA PRISON ESCAPE: INMATE CASEY WHITE SEEN IN NEW MUGSHOT PHOTO

As Casey White exited the vehicle, he told officers his "wife" had shot herself, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal Service confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. The spokesperson did not have Casey’s exact statement to officers and could not confirm whether the couple was actually married.

The pair were taken into police custody and Vicky White was rushed to an area hospital with "very serious" injuries, Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding told reporters after the crash. Vicky later died, and an autopsy is expected to be performed on Tuesday.

FORMER ALABAMA CORRECTIONS OFFICER VICKY WHITE DIES OF SELF-INFLICTED INJURIES IN CASEY WHITE MANHUNT

Meanwhile, Casey White was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail around 1:42 a.m. local time Tuesday.

He is expected to be extradited to Alabama in the coming days.

Vicky and Casey were believed to have been in a possession of a shotgun, a rifle and possible Vicky’s service weapon when they fled the facility. In the months before the escape, Vicky sold her home for about half of what she could have gotten and bought a 2007 Ford Edge SUV, which they later appeared to have used in their efforts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vicky White was facing charges including at least forgery, identity theft and permitting/aiding an escape. Prior to the manhunt, she spent months telling colleagues that she planned to relocate to the beach.