Alabama inmate Casey White, who fled with Vicky White, seen in latest booking photo from state prison

Authorities have released the latest booking photo for failed Alabama jail escapee Casey Cole White, who appeared before a judge late Tuesday and was carted back to a state prison after 11 days on the run.

Casey White, 38, appeared stone-faced in the latest mugshot image, wearing a tan-colored top and staring straight into the camera. The murder suspect was extradited from Evansville, Indiana, to Lauderdale County in Alabama on Tuesday, arriving just before 10 p.m. local time.

He appeared briefly before a judge. He was then sent to the state-run William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility.

Casey White and 56-year-old Vicky White, who were not related, were allegedly in the throes of a "jailhouse romance" when they escaped on April 29. Their ruse lasted 11 days.

Fox News Digital has obtained the warrant of arrest for Casey Cole White , which charges him with escape in the first degree and briefly details how Casey and Vicky White slipped away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29.

"Casey Cole White was transported to Lauderdale County AL on pending felony charges," the document states. "Casey Cole White was transported by Corrections Deputy Vicky White on 4/29/2022 from Lauderdale County Jail at approximately 9:40 a.m. for an alleged mental health evaluation at the Lauderdale County Courthouse."

Vicky White was set to retire on April 29, the day of the escape, from her role as assistant director of corrections at the facility.

" Corrections Deputy Vicky White and Casey Cole White did not arrive at the Lauderdale County Courthouse and never returned to the Lauderdale County Jail," the warrant further states.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for several crimes from 2015, including carjacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He had been serving his sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, but had been transferred to the Lauderdale County jail while he awaited trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Vicky White ultimately shot herself in the head following a brief police chase in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday, officials have said.