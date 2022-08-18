Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama chemical spill prompts evacuations: ‘threat to life safety issue’

An 18-wheeler rolled over in Rainsville, Alabama, spilling organic peroxide, prompting officials to call for an evacuation

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 18-wheeler rolled over in Rainsville, Alabama, on Thursday, creating a chemical spill that prompted a mass evacuation.

The 18-wheeler was carrying organic peroxide when it overturned at the intersection of Alabama 35 and 75 around 9:34 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency

An 18-wheeler overturned in Rainsville, Alabama, on Aug. 18, creating a chemical spill that prompted a mass evacuation.

An 18-wheeler overturned in Rainsville, Alabama, on Aug. 18, creating a chemical spill that prompted a mass evacuation. (DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency)

The agency said the hazmat spill had a "threat to life safety."

An EMA spokesperson told Fox News that officials advised a voluntary evacuation of residents within an 800-foot radius. He said everyone complied.

SAN DIEGO PILOT, DRIVER UNHURT AS PLANE CRASHES INTO CAR NEAR HIGHWAY

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Neither the driver of the 18-wheeler nor the surrounding residents have been injured, police said.

Officials are on the scene waiting for hazmat teams from Nashville and Atlanta to arrive to clean up the chemicals. The area was expected to remain closed into Thursday evening as officials addressed the spills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rainsville, Alabama, is located in northeastern Alabama, about an hour's drive east from Huntsville.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  