San Diego
Published

San Diego pilot, driver unhurt as plane crashes into car near highway

A plane crashed and hit an SUV near a highway in the San Diego area but the pilot and driver were uninjured

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A pilot was injured Thursday morning after a small plane crashed near a freeway near San Diego Thursday morning, injuring the pilot, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 195 crashed near Interstate 8 and Greenfield Drive in El Cajon around 11:40 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Only the pilot was on board, the FAA said. 

A plane crash near a freeway overpass in El Cajon, California. 

A plane crash near a freeway overpass in El Cajon, California.

Photos of the crash show the plane landed near a freeway overpass. Police and fire officials were on scene handling the incident. Traffic lanes were closed for the off ramps and on ramps.

The pilot is a 65-year-old San Diego man who was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said. 

He said the plane hit the hood of a white Hyundai SUV before landing. The driver was not hurt, San Diego’s FOX 5 reported

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. 

El Cajon is about 17 miles northeast of downtown San Diego

