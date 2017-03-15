Expand / Collapse search
Airport shooting suspect in court on mental health issues

By | Associated Press
FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Santiago said at a hearing Wednesday, March 15, 2017, the death penalty decision process has just begun. Santiago is accused in the Jan. 6 shooting that killed five and wounded six at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI – An Alaska man charged in a Florida airport shooting rampage is due in court for a hearing on his mental health problems.

Attorneys for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, say he's been diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, but they say he is competent to stand trial. The hearing Wednesday will delve into that.

Santiago is accused in the Jan. 6 shooting that killed five and wounded six at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Santiago's lawyers say he is taking an anti-psychotic drug and can communicate clearly, understand legal issues and is cooperative with jail staff. They say he is not disoriented or delusional.

Santiago previously told the FBI he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by the Islamic State extremist group.

Trial is scheduled for Oct. 2.