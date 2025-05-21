Air Force F-16 struck by drone during training flight over Arizona in 2023

A routine training flight over Arizona in January 2023 took an unusual turn when a U.S. Air Force F-16D was struck by what was initially reported as an unidentified object, but now U.S. defense officials say was a small drone.

Fox News confirmed that the incident, which occurred near Gila Bend, Arizona, on Jan. 19, 2023, was a routine training mission and was witnessed by the instructor pilot seated in the rear of the two-seat aircraft.

According to a U.S. defense official, the pilot observed a "mostly white and orange object" collide with the left side of the aircraft canopy, the transparent covering over the cockpit.

Initially, the object was thought to be a bird, a common hazard for aircraft. But after conducting checks during the flight and a detailed inspection upon landing at Tucson International Airport, the crew found "zero evidence" of a bird strike.

TRUMP VOWS ANSWERS ON MYSTERY DRONE SIGHTINGS AS EXPERT MAKES EERIE PREDICTION

With no signs of feathers or biological debris, the pilots concluded the object was more likely a small unmanned aerial system (UAS), commonly referred to as a drone.

FORMER DEFENSE OFFICIAL MAKES EARTH-SHATTERING UFO REVELATION AS UNEXPLAINED DRONES LEAVE MILLIONS ON EDGE

"A conclusion was made by the aircrew that the aircraft was struck by a small drone," the U.S. defense official said.

The drone's operator has not been identified, and the drone itself was not recovered. It is unknown who was flying it and whether it was being operated legally in the area.

The U.S. defense official said this January 2023 incident was rare, and there have been no further reports of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) colliding with F-16s since.

The strike resulted in no injuries or damage.

The Department of Defense clarified the situation after earlier reports inaccurately claimed the aircraft was damaged and that the object was an unidentified object.