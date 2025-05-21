Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Defense & Military Politics

Air Force F-16 struck by drone during training flight over Arizona in 2023

Defense officials confirm January 2023 incident involved small unmanned aerial system, not a bird as initially suspected

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Liz Friden , Jennifer Griffin Fox News
Published
close
Pentagon warns US military installations are vulnerable to the threat of drones Video

Pentagon warns US military installations are vulnerable to the threat of drones

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on the Pentagon's warning about a drone risk on 'Special Report.'

A routine training flight over Arizona in January 2023 took an unusual turn when a U.S. Air Force F-16D was struck by what was initially reported as an unidentified object, but now U.S. defense officials say was a small drone.

Fox News confirmed that the incident, which occurred near Gila Bend, Arizona, on Jan. 19, 2023, was a routine training mission and was witnessed by the instructor pilot seated in the rear of the two-seat aircraft.

According to a U.S. defense official, the pilot observed a "mostly white and orange object" collide with the left side of the aircraft canopy, the transparent covering over the cockpit. 

Initially, the object was thought to be a bird, a common hazard for aircraft. But after conducting checks during the flight and a detailed inspection upon landing at Tucson International Airport, the crew found "zero evidence" of a bird strike.

TRUMP VOWS ANSWERS ON MYSTERY DRONE SIGHTINGS AS EXPERT MAKES EERIE PREDICTION

US Air Force F-16 refuels over Iraq and Syria air space in 2017

A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from an Air Force KC-10 Extender during midair refueling over Iraq and Syria airspace. (Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)

With no signs of feathers or biological debris, the pilots concluded the object was more likely a small unmanned aerial system (UAS), commonly referred to as a drone

FORMER DEFENSE OFFICIAL MAKES EARTH-SHATTERING UFO REVELATION AS UNEXPLAINED DRONES LEAVE MILLIONS ON EDGE

"A conclusion was made by the aircrew that the aircraft was struck by a small drone," the U.S. defense official said.

F-16 fighter jet taking flight

An F-16 fighter jet, like the same model in this photo, was struck by a drone over Arizona in 2023. (Go Bum-jun/Newsis via AP, File)

The drone's operator has not been identified, and the drone itself was not recovered. It is unknown who was flying it and whether it was being operated legally in the area.

The U.S. defense official said this January 2023 incident was rare, and there have been no further reports of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) colliding with F-16s since. 

Two F-16 fighters take-off from the Hualien air force base in eastern Taiwan, on January 23, 2013. Taiwan's air force will be armed with "smart" munitions before the year's end that could be used against any Chinese invasion by striking airfields and harbours on the mainland, according to a report in the China Times.

Two F-16s take-off from the Hualien air force base in eastern Taiwan, on Jan. 23, 2013. (AFP/File)

The strike resulted in no injuries or damage. 

The Department of Defense clarified the situation after earlier reports inaccurately claimed the aircraft was damaged and that the object was an unidentified object. 

