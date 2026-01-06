Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Seven US service members injured in Venezuela raid to capture Maduro, official says

Operation involved 200 service members and 150 aircraft in secretive mission that killed dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban forces

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Venezuela needs ‘clear benchmarks’ to form new government, professor says Video

Venezuela needs ‘clear benchmarks’ to form new government, professor says

Political science professor Orlando Perez outlines what must happen to stabilize Venezuela’s political future on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Seven U.S. service members were injured in the Venezuela operation to capture Nicolás Maduro, an administration official told Fox News Digital Tuesday. 

Five service members already have returned to duty and two are still recovering from the operation. 

"They are receiving excellent medical care and are well on their way to recovery," the official said. "The fact that this extremely complex and grueling mission was successfully executed with so few injuries is a testament to the expertise of our joint warriors."

On Saturday, service members landed in Caracas, Venezuela, during a secretive mission to strike Venezuelan territory and capture Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, known as Operation Absolute Resolve. The mission was led by the Army's elite special operations unit Delta Force. 

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro heading to court facing federal charges in New York.

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is escorted as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse in New York City, Jan. 5, 2026.  (Adam Gray/Reuters)

DEFIANT MADURO DECLARES HE IS A 'PRISONER OF WAR' IN FIRST US COURT APPEARANCE

Officials said Tuesday that 24 Venezuelan security officials were killed during the raid, along with 32 Cuban military and police officers, who were responsible for guarding Maduro. 

Venezuelan officials have claimed the operation also killed civilians, but those claims have not been independently verified. 

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Trump ordered the "apprehension mission" Friday night, and it involved 150 planes, including B-1 Lancer bombers and helicopters from 20 bases.

MOBS OF MOTORCYCLE-RIDING ARMED MILITIA HUNT VENEZUELAN STREETS FOR TRUMP SUPPORTERS AS CRACKDOWN INTENSIFIES

U.S. intelligence officers had reportedly tracked Maduro’s whereabouts for months ahead of the operation. 

maduro-capture-uss-iwo-jima-1

President Donald Trump shared a photo of captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after strikes on Venezuela, Jan. 3, 2026.  (Donald Trump via Truth Social)

Smoke coming out of a building on a dock

Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, after the U.S. launched strikes at Caracas. (Matias Delacroix/The Associated Press)

One helicopter was hit during the operation, which began at 2:10 a.m. local time and lasted around two and a half hours, but remained flyable. 

At the same time, a U.S. cyber attack had rendered much of Caracas, Venezuela, powerless, leaving the city and its communication lines in the dark. 

Maduro and his wife were flown to New York to face federal charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. 

