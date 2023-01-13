After a deadly severe weather outbreak in South, calmer skies move in

After nearly four dozen reports of tornadoes and close to 300 reports of severe weather across the South, Thursday's event will rank as one of the top 10 worst January outbreaks in history.

TORNADO DAMAGE: 5-YEAR-OLD CONFIRMED DEAD IN GEORGIA AS SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS THE SOUTHEAST

Calmer skies move in on Friday, with some snow and freezing rain lingering across sections of the Midwest and the Northeast.

The West will get slammed again with more rounds of mountain snow and heavy rainfall this weekend and again next week, causing more flooding and major hazards, especially for California.

Cooler air will settle in behind the cold front across the South and the East, while warmer-than-average temperatures ramp up over the Plains during the next few days.