After a deadly severe weather outbreak in South, calmer skies move in

Snow, freezing rain forecast for Northeast and Midwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
After nearly four dozen reports of tornadoes and close to 300 reports of severe weather across the South, Thursday's event will rank as one of the top 10 worst January outbreaks in history.  

Tornado reports in the South

Tornado reports in the South (Credit: Fox News)

TORNADO DAMAGE: 5-YEAR-OLD CONFIRMED DEAD IN GEORGIA AS SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS THE SOUTHEAST

Rain forecast across the Northeast through Saturday afternoon

Rain forecast across the Northeast through Saturday afternoon (Credit: Fox News)

Calmer skies move in on Friday, with some snow and freezing rain lingering across sections of the Midwest and the Northeast.   

Snow forecast from Saturday to Wednesday in the western U.S.

Snow forecast from Saturday to Wednesday in the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The West will get slammed again with more rounds of mountain snow and heavy rainfall this weekend and again next week, causing more flooding and major hazards, especially for California.    

A flood watch in California through Monday afternoon

A flood watch in California through Monday afternoon (Credit: Fox News)

Western storms shift to the Rockies on Monday

Western storms shift to the Rockies on Monday (Credit: Fox News)

Cooler air will settle in behind the cold front across the South and the East, while warmer-than-average temperatures ramp up over the Plains during the next few days.

