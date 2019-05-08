Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Colorado
Published

Adult Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
close
Colorado police identify school shooting victim as 18-year-old Kendrick CastilloVideo

Colorado police identify school shooting victim as 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo

Authorities say two suspects used a number of weapons to open fire at the Highlands Ranch STEM School, killing one student and wounding eight others; Alicia Acuna reports from Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

One of the suspects in the fatal Tuesday Colorado school shooting that left one person dead and eight others injured made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Suspect Devon Erickson, 18, often shook his head when replying to the judge, according to The Associated Press. He responded “no” when asked if he had any questions.

Erickson and a second suspect – a juvenile – are accused of the attack at the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

CHELSEA HANDLER BLAMES REPUBLICANS FOR COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Charges in the case against Erickson are set to be filed on Friday afternoon local time, Rob McCallum, the public information officer for the Colorado Supreme Court, tweeted.

The Douglas County coroner identified the slain student as Kendrick Ray Castillo, the sheriff’s office announced. Castillo, 18, was killed when the suspects opened fire in a classroom at the K-12 charter school located south of Denver. The teen is reportedly credited with saving the lives of his classmates.

Kendrick Castillo was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Kendrick Castillo was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Rachel Short via AP)

While in a British literature class, Castillo, "lunged [at the suspect]," and was shot because of it, according to a fellow student at the school.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Nui Giasolli told NBC News' "Today" show on Wednesday that Castillo's actions "[gave] all of us enough time to get underneath our desks, to get ourselves safe, and to run across the room to escape.”

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah, Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.