Injuries reported, 'unstable situation, shots fired' at Colorado school, sheriff says

Elizabeth Zwirz
STEM School Highlands Ranch on lockdown following the shooting.

An "unstable situation" was unfolding at a Colorado school Tuesday afternoon with reports of shots fired and multiple injuries, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Two people were thought to be injured in the incident that took place "at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Authorities responded at 1:53 p.m. local time for a "call of shots fired in school" and deputies are actively working on "identifying and locating shooter(s)," they later added.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

Multiple units from the South Metro Fire Rescue reported to the scene to help, the agency said on Twitter.

A lockdown was put in place at the STEM school, while "all other Highlands Ranch schools are on lockout," the Douglas County School District tweeted.

The Denver office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that they were responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.