Chelsea Handler blames Republicans for Colorado high school shooting

Comedian Chelsea Handler blames Republicans for the shooting at a Colorado high school that reportedly left one person dead and eight others injured.

Handler took to Twitter on Wednesday morning as news of the shooting was starting to spread. In a fiery tweet directed at Republican lawmakers, she chastised them for their support of the NRA and a lack of movement on gun control.

“How many children have to get killed for Republicans to do something about gun control? Thousands. Millions,” she wrote. “Thank you for teaching our children that money from the NRA is more important than their lives.”

Ironically, her words came hours after she tweeted a joke about Teacher Appreciation Day, which is celebrated on May 7.

“Happy #TeacherAppreciationDay to all the teachers out there. You do the one thing everyday that I have worked my entire life to avoid… be around kids,” she wrote.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said at a news conference Wednesday the students accused in the shooting used two handguns. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Devon Erickson and a juvenile accomplice. The shooting took place at a STEM school in Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb only 7 miles from Littleton, site of the infamous Columbine High School mass murder in 1999.

Of the eight students taken to nearby hospitals, several were listed in critical condition, according to Spurlock. But at least four others were released by Tuesday night. "No staff or officers" were injured, the sheriff's office tweeted.

The shooting took place a week after a gunman killed two students and wounded four at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and nearly three weeks after neighboring Littleton marked the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre that killed 13 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

