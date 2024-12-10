Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

USPS worker shot dead at Texas facility, co-worker arrested

The expansive facility was evacuated once police arrived on the scene

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

A worker was shot dead at a USPS processing facility in Missouri City, Texas, Monday night and a co-worker has been taken into custody, Fox 26 Houston is reporting, citing local police and the USPS.

The deadly incident took place at around 10 p.m. when police were called to a processing facility at 611 Highway 90 Alt after reports of a shooting. 

Police found one worker dead inside with gunshot wounds and arrested another employee.

BODYCAM SHOWS WILD HOUSTON GUNFIGHT AS OFFICERS RESPOND TO ACTIVE HOME INVASION ROBBERY

USPS processing facility in Missouri City, Texas

A worker was shot dead at a USPS processing facility in Missouri City, Texas, Monday night and a co-worker has been taken into custody, Fox 26 Houston is reporting, citing local police and the USPS. (Fox 26 Houston, left, Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images, right.)

The expansive facility was evacuated and video from the scene shows dozens of workers outside the facility with a heavy police presence at the scene.   

It is unclear exactly how the incident unfolded and where in the building it took place. 

The identity of both the victim and the suspect has not been released. 

The USPS processing facility pictured late last night.

The USPS processing facility pictured late on Monday. (Provided by Fox 26 Houston)

‘GOTAWAY’ ILLEGAL AND TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBER ACCUSED IN SUBURBAN HOTEL MURDER

Mail processing at the facility has been suspended while an investigation takes place. The facility is about 14 miles southwest of Houston.

Dana Carter, an inspector with the Houston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, held a press briefing outside the facility late Monday and confirmed the shooting had taken place. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

USPS Missouri City

The USPS processing facility at 611 Highway 90 Alt, pictured in June.

"I can confirm that there was one individual involved. That individual is in custody and the community is safe," Carter told ABC13. "At this time, there is one victim. That person is deceased, and again, this is an active investigation. We are going to continue to work through that process as we get ready to notify next of kin."

He said the incident poses no threat to the public.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Missouri City Police Department and USPS for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.