USPS worker shot dead at Texas facility, co-worker arrested

A worker was shot dead at a USPS processing facility in Missouri City, Texas, Monday night and a co-worker has been taken into custody, Fox 26 Houston is reporting, citing local police and the USPS.

The deadly incident took place at around 10 p.m. when police were called to a processing facility at 611 Highway 90 Alt after reports of a shooting.

Police found one worker dead inside with gunshot wounds and arrested another employee.

The expansive facility was evacuated and video from the scene shows dozens of workers outside the facility with a heavy police presence at the scene.

It is unclear exactly how the incident unfolded and where in the building it took place.

The identity of both the victim and the suspect has not been released.

Mail processing at the facility has been suspended while an investigation takes place. The facility is about 14 miles southwest of Houston.

Dana Carter, an inspector with the Houston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, held a press briefing outside the facility late Monday and confirmed the shooting had taken place.

"I can confirm that there was one individual involved. That individual is in custody and the community is safe," Carter told ABC13. "At this time, there is one victim. That person is deceased, and again, this is an active investigation. We are going to continue to work through that process as we get ready to notify next of kin."

He said the incident poses no threat to the public.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Missouri City Police Department and USPS for comment but did not immediately receive responses.