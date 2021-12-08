Accuser says she once saw photo of Ghislaine Maxwell 'nude' and 'pregnant'

A Ghislaine Maxwell accuser claimed she once saw a photo of the British socialite "nude and pregnant" at Jeffrey Epstein's home, it was revealed Tuesday in New York City federal court.

A victim identified only as Carolyn testified that she was just 14 when Maxwell, 59, and the late financier began sexually abusing her at his Palm Beach, Florida, mansion.

On cross-examination, one of Maxwell's defense lawyers asked about the mysterious photo.

"One of your memories about Ms. Maxwell is you claim that you saw a photograph of her in Epstein's house pregnant, correct?" asked Jeffrey Pagliuca.

"Nude and pregnant, laying on the --" the witness began to reply when Pagliuca interjected, "And pregnant?"

"Yes. There were multiple pictures, nude photos," the witness said. Maxwell is not known to have had any children.

Pagliuca handed a photo to Carolyn, which was admitted as a defense exhibit but not shown to the jury.

"That is not the photo," the witness said. The purpose of the line of questioning wasn't immediately clear.

"Carolyn, are you trying to get money out of testifying here today?" grilled Pagliuca.

"No," she replied as tears streamed down her cheeks. "Money will not ever fix what that woman has done to me."

The defense's cross-examination focused on alleged discrepancies between Carolyn's court testimony and claims she made in civil proceedings against Epstein.

Carolyn received a $446,000 settlement in 2009. She later received between $1 and $3 million from Epstein's victim compensation fund paid out by his estate.

On direct examination, Carolyn said that Epstein had sexually abused her more than 100 times, while Maxwell had allegedly groped her breasts and buttocks.

The perverted globetrotting millionaire had paid the underage teen thousands of dollars. The abuse stopped when she turned 18. "That's when I realized I was too old," Carolyn told jurors.

Epstein, a convicted pedophile, hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex crimes charges.

Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming four girls to be sexually abused by her and Epstein. If convicted, she faces up to 35 years in prison.