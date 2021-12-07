Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly told teen she 'had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends'

A Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified Tuesday in a New York City courthouse that she was 14 when Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam told her she "had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends."

Carolyn took the stand at the British socialite’s sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court, and said she was sexually abused beginning at the age of 14 by the perverted late financier and the British socialite.

Accuser Virginia Giuffre, who is not part of the criminal case, escorted Carolyn to the convicted pedophile’s Palm Beach mansion in the early 2000s promising her she’d "make a lot of money real fast."

Maxwell, 59, allegedly greeted the teens at the door and told Giuffre to take Carolyn upstairs to Epstein’s bedroom and show her the ropes.

Carolyn recalled that she stripped to her underwear, while Giuffre removed all her clothes before Epstein walked in, "brushed his teeth then laid down on a massage table."

The girls gave Epstein a 45-minute massage before he turned over, and Giuffre got on top of him to engage in sex, Carolyn, choking back tears, told the rapt jury.

Carolyn got $300 for that first visit and was asked to return hundreds of times — most frequently at the invitation of Maxwell. "Something sexual happened every single time," Carolyn said. She had sex with Epstein on multiple occasions, and other girls would sometimes participate in the sex acts, she told jurors.

During one massage, Maxwell was present and allegedly fondled Carolyn’s breasts and buttocks. "She said I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends," the tall woman, now in her 30s, recalled.

Carolyn had also traveled to Little Saint James, Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean, where other women have said they were flown to sexually service the pedophile and his rich and powerful friends.

The abuse was so traumatizing that she tried to numb herself with alcohol, cocaine and marijuana, she told jurors, at times wiping away tears.

She treated Maxwell and Epstein as friends, confiding her deepest secrets — including that her mother was an alcoholic and that her grandfather had repeatedly raped her beginning at the age of 4.

The alleged abuse at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell only stopped when Carolyn turned 18. "That’s when I realized I was too old," she said.

Prosecutors have argued that Epstein and Maxwell allegedly preyed on beautiful young girls with troubled backgrounds.

In earlier testimony Tuesday, an FBI computer analyst read a document found on a hard drive seized from Epstein’s multimillion dollar townhouse in 2019. The file, created in 2002, described Maxwell and Epstein as an inseparable couple who were in a relationship for 11 years. It wasn’t clear who wrote the document or why.

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell’s lawyers have argued that she has become a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes and only became a target of Manhattan prosecutors after he died.

She’s accused of recruiting and grooming four girls for her and Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004. She has denied the allegations, which could put her away for up to 35 years.