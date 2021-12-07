Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly told teen she 'had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends'

The woman, identified only as Carolyn, testified that Maxwell and late financier Jeffrey Epstein began sexually abusing her when she was 14

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg , Marta Dhanis | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified Tuesday in a New York City courthouse that she was 14 when Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam told her she "had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends."

Carolyn took the stand at the British socialite’s sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court, and said she was sexually abused beginning at the age of 14 by the perverted late financier and the British socialite.

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S. Marshalls at the start of her trial, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. 

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S. Marshalls at the start of her trial, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York.  (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Accuser Virginia Giuffre, who is not part of the criminal case, escorted Carolyn to the convicted pedophile’s Palm Beach mansion in the early 2000s promising her she’d "make a lot of money real fast."

Maxwell, 59, allegedly greeted the teens at the door and told Giuffre to take Carolyn upstairs to Epstein’s bedroom and show her the ropes.

BRITISH WOMAN SPEAKS OUT AGAINST GHISLAINE MAXWELL DURING TRIAL

Carolyn recalled that she stripped to her underwear, while Giuffre removed all her clothes before Epstein walked in, "brushed his teeth then laid down on a massage table."

Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo credit Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo credit Getty Images (Getty Images)

The girls gave Epstein a 45-minute massage before he turned over, and Giuffre got on top of him to engage in sex, Carolyn, choking back tears, told the rapt jury.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: JEFFREY EPSTEIN HAD NUDE PHOTOS, PAINTINGS OF YOUNG WOMEN INSIDE PALM BEACH HOME 

Carolyn got $300 for that first visit and was asked to return hundreds of times — most frequently at the invitation of Maxwell. "Something sexual happened every single time," Carolyn said. She had sex with Epstein on multiple occasions, and other girls would sometimes participate in the sex acts, she told jurors.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Ghislaine Maxwell attends NATIONAL URBAN TECH CENTER 2014 Gala at Three Sixty on June 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Ghislaine Maxwell attends NATIONAL URBAN TECH CENTER 2014 Gala at Three Sixty on June 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)

During one massage, Maxwell was present and allegedly fondled Carolyn’s breasts and buttocks. "She said I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends," the tall woman, now in her 30s, recalled.

Carolyn had also traveled to Little Saint James, Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean, where other women have said they were flown to sexually service the pedophile and his rich and powerful friends.

The abuse was so traumatizing that she tried to numb herself with alcohol, cocaine and marijuana, she told jurors, at times wiping away tears.

David Boies, representing several of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, center, arrives with Annie Farmer, right, and Virginia Giuffre, alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, second left, at federal court in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

David Boies, representing several of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, center, arrives with Annie Farmer, right, and Virginia Giuffre, alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, second left, at federal court in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She treated Maxwell and Epstein as friends, confiding her deepest secrets — including that her mother was an alcoholic and that her grandfather had repeatedly raped her beginning at the age of 4.

The alleged abuse at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell only stopped when Carolyn turned 18. "That’s when I realized I was too old," she said.

Prosecutors have argued that Epstein and Maxwell allegedly preyed on beautiful young girls with troubled backgrounds.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: EPSTEIN KEPT CDS WITH NUDE PHOTOS

In earlier testimony Tuesday, an FBI computer analyst read a document found on a hard drive seized from Epstein’s multimillion dollar townhouse in 2019. The file, created in 2002, described Maxwell and Epstein as an inseparable couple who were in a relationship for 11 years. It wasn’t clear who wrote the document or why.

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Maxwell’s lawyers have argued that she has become a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes and only became a target of Manhattan prosecutors after he died.

She’s accused of recruiting and grooming four girls for her and Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004. She has denied the allegations, which could put her away for up to 35 years.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money