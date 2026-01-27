Accused surgeon Michael McKee allegedly lurked at ex-wife's home weeks before double murder: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly unsealed affidavit alleges the surgeon accused of murdering his ex-wife and her dentist husband was lurking around the victims’ home weeks before they were gunned down.

According to WBNS-TV, citing a recently released probable cause affidavit, Michael McKee, the ex-husband of Monique Tepe, was spotted outside or near the Columbus, Ohio, home she shared with her husband, Dr. Spencer Tepe, Dec. 6, weeks before the couple was killed Dec. 30.

According to the outlet, on Dec. 6, Monique and Spencer were at the Big Ten championship game in Indiana with friends when Monique went back to her hotel during the second half of the game.

According to the affidavit, McKee was seen on video entering the Tepes' property on N. 4th Street Dec. 6, 2025, and leaving a few hours later when the couple was away.

OHIO DENTIST SLAYINGS SUSPECT INDICTED ON MORE AGGRAVATED MURDER, BURGLARY CHARGES

According to the affidavit, friends and family told detectives that Monique described McKee as abusive both during and after their marriage. One witness detailed allegations of strangulation and non-consensual sex.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

The documents say McKee allegedly threatened Monique’s life, telling her he could "kill her at any time" and vowed to follow her by purchasing a home next to hers, claiming "she will always be his wife."

When asked why Monique left the game, Spencer said she was upset about "something involving her ex-husband and was going back to the hotel," according to the affidavit.

SEND US A TIP HERE

POLICE ARREST EX-HUSBAND OF OHIO WOMAN SLAIN ALONGSIDE DENTIST HUSBAND IN DOUBLE MURDER, RECORDS SHOW

Investigators have alleged the killings were not random, saying there were no signs of forced entry or robbery.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

"We know that this is her ex-husband, so it's domestic violence-related. And, as the trial moves on, as charges come about, we will be able to probably get more answers. But, right now, we don't have the answer as to a motive," Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant previously told Fox News Digital.

McKee has pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary and is being held without bond at the James A. Karnes Corrections Center in Franklin County.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Monique and McKee were married for seven months after an Aug. 22, 2015, wedding before splitting up, court records show. McKee was completing his residency at the Virginia Tech Carilion Clinic when Monique filed for divorce , writing that the two were "incompatible."

Monique and Spencer's two children were found safe at the home after the shooting. Rob Misleh, Spencer's brother-in-law, told People the couple's 1-year-old child was likely in a crib when the shooting happened.

Fox News Digital has reached out to McKee’s defense attorney, Diane Menashe, for comment.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.