Abducted boy featured in Netflix 'Unsolved Mysteries' found safe 7 years after capture: 'Overwhelmed with joy'

A trespass call led to the discovery and rescue of a young boy who was the subject of a high-profile kidnapping case and featured on Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries."

Officials from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Colorado announced that Abdul Aziz Khan, now 14, had been recovered, and two people were arrested in connection to his disappearance over seven years ago.

"We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years," the family of Aziz shared in a statement with the agency.

"Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together."

Aziz was reportedly kidnapped in 2017 out of Atlanta, Georgia by his non-custodial mother, 40-year-old Rabia Khalid.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) police said Khalid failed to show up for a custody hearing on Nov. 27, 2017 in Atlanta. The U.S. Marshals Service said she packed her bags and fled with Aziz and her new husband, identified as 42-year-old Elliot Blake Bourgeois.

According to Abdul, Aziz's father, Khalid made it increasingly difficult over time for him to see Aziz after she moved from New Orleans to Atlanta for a new job. This sparked a new, bitter custody battle between Abdul and Khalid that went on for several years.

Abdul told NCMEC that he made sure he and Aziz spent as much time together as possible despite the over 400 miles of distance that separated them. "I made my whole work schedule around Aziz," said Abdul. "I'd visit him every other weekend and I would bring him to New Orleans so he could be with his family."

The center added that it was "clear that Khalid was going to lose custody of Aziz."

During a press conference on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal Service said it searched for Khalid and Aziz across 11 different states.

But a break in the case didn't come until Feb. 23, when deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a vacant home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado for reports of a burglary in process.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found two adults near the property and located two children in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home.

Officials said the couple claimed to be associated with the realtor, but their story quickly began to unravel after their identities were uncovered.

The woman was identified as Khalid, who had an active warrant for kidnapping, while the man was identified as Bourgeois.

"Our deputies responded to what initially seemed like a routine trespass call, but through sharp attention to detail and tenacity, they uncovered the truth. Their ability to recognize the discrepancies in the suspects’ story and to follow the leads, even when the situation seemed unclear, ultimately led to the safe recovery of a child who had been missing for seven long years," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

Aziz’s story also made national headlines and was covered by Netflix’s "Unsolved Mysteries."

Officials said Khalid and Bourgeois face charges including Second Degree Kidnapping, Forgery, Identity Theft, Providing False Information to Authorities and Trespassing.

Their bonds were set at $1 million each and a preliminary hearing is set for March 27.

Aziz, along with another child whose identity was not released, was placed into protective custody.

Weekly said he had the "privilege" of meeting the victim's family and said "there wasn't a dry eye in the room."

"This family has a long road ahead of them. But our team is there for them. We will walk with them step by step as they navigate this journey. We hope they find healing and hope in the days, weeks, months, and even years ahead of them," Weekly said.

"I couldn’t be prouder of the work done by our team; this case highlights the commitment of our officers to seek justice and protect the most vulnerable. It’s a reminder of the incredible difference our work makes in the lives of those we serve. This reminds us all of why we do this work."

Officials said that the investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are continuing to gather information to fully resolve this case.

"This significant development follows a lengthy seven-year search," U.S. Marshal Enix Smith III for the Eastern District of Louisiana said in a statement. "I extend my sincere gratitude to all involved in the recovery effort, especially the authorities in Douglas County, Colorado for their swift and effective actions. Also, we would like to thank NCMEC, Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, and Crimestoppers GNO for directing the public’s attention to this matter."

John Bischoff III, Vice President Missing Children Division for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) also shared a statement of his gratitude for Khan's safe return and the work of the law enforcement agencies.

"The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has worked closely with law enforcement and Aziz’s family since his disappearance, always believing he could be found," Bischoff said.

"In family abduction cases, it can be difficult to garner public attention, but we knew that national media coverage was crucial—Aziz could have been anywhere. Thanks to the deputies’ keen instincts and the attention of both law enforcement and the public, Aziz is now safe. We know family reunifications can be challenging. As Aziz and his family reconnect and heal, NCMEC will continue to support them."