Oregon boy, 2, goes missing from family front yard, sparking massive search

A 2-year-old Oregon boy vanished from his family’s front yard while playing in broad daylight on Saturday, prompting a massive search, authorities said.

Dane Paulsen disappeared just before 4:30 p.m. while playing out of sight of his parents in the front yard of their home north of Siletz, a small city near the Siletz River, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday.

"Dane is friendly and fearless, and is comfortable around strangers and water, but cannot swim," the sheriff’s office said. "Dane is known to love water and vehicles."

Hundreds of people have joined the search, including certified search and rescuers, a Sheriff’s posse and community volunteers. In the initial 24 hours of Dane’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office said the teams covered nearly 300 miles, but so far have yet to find any signs of the child.

SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR COLORADO MAN IN BLACK CANYON OF THE GUNNISON NATIONAL PARK

The search also included multiple watercraft, divers, drones and K-9s.

Dozens of investigators are following up on numerous leads, with assistance from the Lincoln County Major Crime Team and the FBI.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE-GABBY PETITO DOCUSERIES HIGHLIGHTS PAYMENT TO LAWYER CONNECTED TO BIN LADEN

The sheriff's office said Dane’s disappearance does not meet the criteria for using the Amber Alert system at this time, and there is no evidence to suggest criminal actions are involved.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Investigators ruled out an unknown vehicle that was seen near a bridge close to the family’s home about 30 minutes before Dane disappeared. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle and its driver were located and were "no longer a point of interest."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about Dane's disappearance to contact their Tip Line at 541-265-0669.