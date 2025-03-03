Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Missing Persons

Oregon boy, 2, goes missing from family front yard, sparking massive search

FBI helping to follow up on leads about Dane Paulsen's disappearance in Oregon

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 2-year-old Oregon boy vanished from his family’s front yard while playing in broad daylight on Saturday, prompting a massive search, authorities said.

Dane Paulsen disappeared just before 4:30 p.m. while playing out of sight of his parents in the front yard of their home north of Siletz, a small city near the Siletz River, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday.

"Dane is friendly and fearless, and is comfortable around strangers and water, but cannot swim," the sheriff’s office said. "Dane is known to love water and vehicles."

Hundreds of people have joined the search, including certified search and rescuers, a Sheriff’s posse and community volunteers. In the initial 24 hours of Dane’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office said the teams covered nearly 300 miles, but so far have yet to find any signs of the child.

SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR COLORADO MAN IN BLACK CANYON OF THE GUNNISON NATIONAL PARK

Dane Paulsen

Dane Paulsen, 2, went missing from his family's front yard near Siletz, Oregon, on Saturday. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office )

The search also included multiple watercraft, divers, drones and K-9s. 

Sheriff's posse and searchers

Teams have scoured nearly 300 miles in the initial 24 hours of Dane's disappearance, the sheriff's office said. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office )

Dozens of investigators are following up on numerous leads, with assistance from the Lincoln County Major Crime Team and the FBI.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE-GABBY PETITO DOCUSERIES HIGHLIGHTS PAYMENT TO LAWYER CONNECTED TO BIN LADEN

The sheriff's office said Dane’s disappearance does not meet the criteria for using the Amber Alert system at this time, and there is no evidence to suggest criminal actions are involved.

  • investigators at search scene
    Image 1 of 2

    Hundreds of people have joined the search, including certified search and rescuers, a Sheriff’s posse and community volunteers.  (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

  • investigators at search scene
    Image 2 of 2

    Investigators, including the Lincoln County Major Crime Team and the FBI, are following up on numerous leads, authorities said. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators ruled out an unknown vehicle that was seen near a bridge close to the family’s home about 30 minutes before Dane disappeared. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle and its driver were located and were "no longer a point of interest."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about Dane's disappearance to contact their Tip Line at 541-265-0669.