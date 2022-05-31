Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington

Fish and Wildlife official says if confronted, make yourself seem bigger than cougar, don't run

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old girl survived a cougar attack after wandering up a trail with two friends while camping in northwest Washington state.

It happened Saturday morning near Fruitland, Washington. The girl fought back while her friends ran for their lives. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood. She was soon airlifted to a hospital, where she’s recovering after surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body. Others found the young male cougar and killed it.

WASHINGTON MOM SAVES TODDLER RUNNING TO HUG BLACK BEAR

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman says cougar attacks are rare, with only two fatalities in the last century in Washington state.

Cougar watching prey.

Cougar watching prey. (iStock)

"In this instance, this little girl did nothing wrong," she said. "It happened so quickly, and there’s nothing she could have done to prevent it."

COUGAR BREAKS INTO WASHINGTON MAN'S HOME, PASSES OUT IN KITCHEN

Anyone confronted by a cougar should yell at the animal and try to make yourself look bigger than it is, she said. If it attacks, "Fight back as hard as you can and try to stay on your feet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Do not turn around. Don’t take your eyes off the animal," Lehman added. "Don’t run."