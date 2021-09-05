8-year old killed at PA high school game likely struck by police gunfire: DA

There is a "high probability" that police officers’ gunfire killed an 8-year old girl and injured three other bystanders at a Pennsylvania high school football game, the Delaware County District Attorney announced.

Fanta Bility died at a hospital after being struck in the chest with a bullet on Aug. 27 as she stood in the stands with her mother and 12-year-old sister at the game between Academy Park and Pennsbury high schools.

Someone had reportedly shot in three police officers’ direction – and the cops returned fire, DA Jack Stollsteimer said, according to NBC 10.

"Tragically, our investigation has now determined that there is a high probability that the responsive gunfire of the Sharon Hill Police Officers struck four victims, including the shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister," Stollsteimer said.

"The death of Fanta and the wounding of her sister and the other students are a heart-breaking tragedy for her family, her friends, and the entire Delaware County community."

The gunfire sent more than 200 spectators fleeing.

Three individuals were originally detained after the incident but have since been released, NBC10 reported. No arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday.

"I am asking again for the community’s help in identifying all the individuals involved in the altercation and the gunfire on Coates Street that led to this tragedy. My staff and I grieve for the Bility family, who I met with again this morning, as well as the other victims," Stollsteimer said in the statement.

"My promise to them and to the Sharon Hill community is that we will continue this investigation for as long as it takes until every question is answered and justice is done."

