79-year-old Illinois man accused of fatally shooting neighbor in head during argument

A 79-year-old Illinois man is accused of murder after shooting his neighbor in the head during an argument earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

Ettore Lacchei was arrested Tuesday without incident at his home in the 40700 block of North Black Oak Avenue of Unincorporated Antioch in connection with the fatal shooting of 59-year-old William Martys on April 12, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

Lacchei allegedly approached Martys, who investigators said was using a leaf blower in his own yard, and began to argue.

The argument escalated and Lacchei shot Martys in the head, the sheriff’s office said.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on Martys at the scene before rushing him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the alleged murder near Lacchei’s property line.

Lacchei had various perceived grievances with Martys, according to the sheriff’s office.

"We understand from interviewing witnesses that this neighbor had confrontations with many different neighbors that live up and down that street," Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli told WBBM-TV. "This wasn't the first time that he was seen with a firearm."

Lacchei is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.