Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

77-year-old veteran in California attacked for wearing MAGA hat

He said he blames himself for the attack

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Report: Florida man arrested for allegedly spitting on bar patron wearing MAGA hatVideo

Report: Florida man arrested for allegedly spitting on bar patron wearing MAGA hat

A Florida man has been arrested for spitting on a bar patron for wearing a MAGA hat. The man allegedly said he accosted the patron because he supports law enforcement and Trump supporters are 'communist and racist.'

A 77-year-old military veteran was attacked in California for wearing a MAGA hat supporting President Trump and a Back the Blue mask with a blue line in support of police, according to a report.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told KRCR-TV the attack came out of nowhere, surprising him, last Friday in broad daylight at the Red Bluff post office.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

He said he was approached by a man and woman: "She looked at me and she goes, 'We just don't like people like you.' Just kind of got shocked a little bit and said, 'Well, that breaks my heart,' and no more sooner out of my mouth, I get hit on the left side of my head. "

He said then the man engaged further: "Then somehow he got me in a headlock and started pounding me on top of my head ... I got blood all over the place and I'm trying to figure, you know, where's my hat, where's my package?"

Woman arrested for alleged assault on man wearing a MAGA hat says she's the victimVideo

Red Bluff Police arrested 26-year-old Daniel Gomez-Martinez for battery and elder abuse.

The vet was hospitalized and said he still has headaches from the attack three days later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said he blames himself for the attack.

"I just feel kind of bad, seven years in the military, Vietnam veteran and 30 plus years in law enforcement and you're always taught situational awareness. And this guy came out of ... I never saw it coming."

"I was so shocked for the hate that people have, you know. I don't hate them. I never met them. I just can't believe they would do something like that."

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Trending in US