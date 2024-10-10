Coast Guard video shows helicopter crew rescue man floating on a cooler 30 miles off Florida coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew located and rescued a man who was seen clinging to a cooler in the Gulf of Mexico nearly 30 miles off Florida's central-west coast.

Coast Guard District 7, which covers South Carolina, Georgia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, the Caribbean Sea and Florida, posted video of the miraculous rescue Thursday afternoon.

In the video, a Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Miami is seen approaching the man clinging to a cooler as a member of the crew is lowered into the water.

The crew member then swims over to the man in distress, before the video ends.

USCG Sector St. Petersburg said it was in communication with the man on Wednesday, but lost communication with him at about 6:45 p.m., as Category 3 Hurricane Milton was bearing down on west Florida.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was spotted Thursday about 30 miles off Longboat Key, and taken to Tampa General Hospital for medical treatment.

Longboat Key is about 10 miles north of Siesta Key, where Milton made landfall on Wednesday night packing 120 mph wind gusts.

As of Thursday evening, about 3.2 million people in Florida were still without power.

While Milton has left a trail of destruction across the Sunshine State, it remains a Category 1 storm and has moved off the state's east coast.