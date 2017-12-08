6-month-old in Houston dies from accidental smothering: report

A 2-year-old boy accidentally suffocated his 6-month-old brother Tuesday night when he climbed into his crib, The Houston Chronicle reported.

The infant reportedly slept in seperate beds in the same room as his brother, a Houston police official told the newspaper. The family was not identified.

The boy's father discovered the toddler sleeping in his brother's crib. The infant was rushed hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still to be determined, however, authorities called the incident a tragic accident.