Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

6 inmates murder fellow prisoner at Texas jail, officials concerned over potential retaliation: sheriff

Jesus Torres, 57, was assaulted before his body was found in El Paso jail cell

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Six inmates allegedly murdered a fellow prisoner at a Texas jail Monday, prompting officials to take measures to prevent potential retaliation between inmates over the man’s killing, authorities said.

Detention officers at the El Paso County Jail Annex found an inmate unresponsive inside his cell and immediately called medical staff, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmate, identified as 57-year-old Jesus Torres, was determined to be deceased in the cell, according to authorities. A subsequent investigation discovered that he had been assaulted and his death was considered a homicide.

Jail administrators separated inmates and placed certain prisoners in individual "lock-down" cells in anticipation of potential retaliation over the death of Torres.

DEREK CHAUVIN STABBED BY INMATE IN FEDERAL PRISON, SERIOUSLY INJURED: REPORT

Juan Alberto Ortiz, Christian Carrillo and George Lopez

Juan Alberto Ortiz, left, was charged with capital murder. Christian Carrillo, center, and George Lopez, right, were rebooked on murder charges. (El Paso County Sheriffs Office)

Detectives have identified six inmates assigned to the same cell block who they suspect were involved in murdering Torres.

The six inmates were identified as 31-year-old Manuel Alejandro Vargas, 18-year-old Juan Alberto Ortiz, 23-year-old George Lopez, 38-year-old Jesus Adrian Rocha, 29-year-old Jovani Dionicio Ramos, and 25-year-old Christian Carillo.

Jesus Adrian Rocha, Manuel Alejandro Vargas and Jovani Dionicio Ramos

Jesus Adrian Rocha, Manuel Alejandro Vargas and Jovani Dionicio Ramos were all rebooked on murder charges. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

FLORIDA DOUBLE MURDER SUSPECT IN FATAL STABBINGS OF WOMAN, TEEN GIRL ARRESTED IN MARYLAND

Ortiz, who was awaiting trial after allegedly murdering his own mother with a shotgun last year, was charged with capital murder while the others were rebooked on charges of murder, the El Paso Times reported.

A possible motive for the deadly assault has not been disclosed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Torres had been jailed since early June on charges of drug possession and a probation violation on a smuggling of persons case, the sheriff’s office said.