6.5 magnitude earthquake in waters off Alaska's Aleutian Islands; no tsunami

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has been recorded in waters off Alaska's remote Aleutian Island region, where a 7.0 quake hit just last week.

The Alaska Tsunami Warning Center says there is no danger of a tsunami from Tuesday afternoon's quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was centered about 50 miles south-southwest of the tiny community of Atka, Alaska. Scientists say earthquakes are very common in the area.

Dozens of aftershocks have been recorded since Friday's big quake.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.