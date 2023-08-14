Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

50 Cent says ‘told you LA was finished’ after viral flash mob smash-and-grab at Nordstrom

The rapper previously criticized the region's reinstatement of a zero bail policy that many cited for an uptick in crime

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Video shows aftermath of California Nordstrom ransacking Video

Video shows aftermath of California Nordstrom ransacking

Los Angeles Police say an estimated $60,000 to $100,000 stolen Sunday from Topanga Mall store after it was targeted by a "mob of criminals." (Credit: ella_ise24/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

Rapper 50 Cent has doubled down on the decline in the quality of life in Los Angeles following a series of brazen smash-and-grab robberies in shopping malls.

On Sunday, he wrote on Instagram: "I told you LA was finished. they are gonna have to lock the doors, appointment only. SMH," in a post accompanied by video footage of a flash mob of 50 people ransacking a Nordstrom in Canoga Park of up to $100,000 worth of merchandise. 

Fellow rapper YG, a native of the Los Angeles suburb of Compton, commented on the post, "We ain’t finished. We just getting started."

CALIFORNIA NORDSTROM RANSACKED IN HUGE ‘FLASH MOB’ SMASH-AND-GRAB

50 Cent in Los Angeles

Over the weekend, 50 Cent wrote that Los Anegeles "was finished" on social media, accompanied by video footage of a flash mob looting a retail store.  (Getty Images / (ella_ise24/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

Video captured from inside the Nordstrom store shows dozens of people ransacking the store and rushing to the front entrance bags and other items in hand, while scooping up whatever merchandise they can while tripping on racks to which some items were still attached.

Last week, a mob was seen at an Yves Saint Laurent store in the suburb of Glendale, fleeing with armloads of merchandise worth an estimated $300,000, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

In July, 50 Cent commented on crime in Los Angeles. He wrote that "LA is finished" while sharing a FOX 11 Los Angeles news segment about the reinstatement of the zero bail policy in Los Angeles County. 

"LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there.SMH [shaking my head]" the "Candy Shop" rapper wrote on Instagram.

California Nordstrom Flash Mob

A large group of 30-50 people were caught on video ransacking a Nordstrom at Topanga Mall in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 12, 2023. (Courtesy: Instagram / @ella_ise24.)

The policy has been criticized by many and cited as a prime reason for what critics say lets criminals back onto the streets to re-offend. It states that authorities can't detain people accused of misdemeanor crimes

The bail policy was adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to reduce crowding in jails. It was lifted in July 2022. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.