New York

5-year-old New York child hit, killed by school bus

The bus driver who struck the child was distraught after the incident

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A five-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus in Rockland County, New York, according to officials.

The incident happened Friday at around 11:15 a.m. on South Madison Avenue near Hillman Place in Spring Valley, Fox 5 New York reported.

The school bus driver who struck the child was distraught after the incident, witnesses told CBS New York.

School bus

A five-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus in Rockland County, New York. (iStock)

A woman who knows the girl's family told CBS New York that a funeral was held in the neighboring town of Monsey.

Neighbors are calling for reduced speed limits following the girl's death.

"My condolences, man," Spring Valley resident Gene Focus told CBS New York. "People gotta watch out with these buses. Gotta see where kids are going. I don't even know how that happened, but how do you not see someone crossing the street?"

front of a school bus

A woman who knows the girl's family said a funeral was held in the town of Monsey. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"It's unfortunate," Spring Valley resident Brian DeMasi said. "They go too fast on this street, too fast. They don't slow down."

It is unclear at this time what led to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.