Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Georgia girl, 8, dies after she was hit by car at bus stop, driver arrested for vehicular homicide

Kaylee Andre, 25, was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading and failure to exercise due care

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia girl died from injuries she suffered when a driver ran her over as she was attempting to board a school bus, and the driver has been arrested in connection with the child's death.

The eight-year-old girl was attempting to board a Henry County School bus on Thursday on Jackson Lake Road, at the intersection of a private driveway, when the driver of a Ford Fusion plowed into her, Georgia State Patrol said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

State Patrol said the bus had its red flashing lights activated, and that the stop signs on both the front and rear were displayed.

LAS VEGAS BOY, 11, LOST HIS FACE AFTER HE WAS STRUCK BY TRUCK WHILE CYCLING TO SCHOOL: MOTHER

School bus

A Georgia girl died from injuries she suffered when a driver ran her over as she was attempting to board a school bus. (iStock)

Following the crash, the girl was airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators announced Saturday that the girl had succumbed to her injuries.

The driver who hit the girl was identified as 25-year-old Kaylee Andre, who was booked into the Henry County Jail on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading and failure to exercise due care.

WATCH: GEORGIA AUTHORITIES RESCUE MOTORIST FROM BURNING SUV IN BREATHTAKING FOOTAGE

Georgia State Highway Patrol vehicle

Georgia State Patrol said the bus had its red flashing lights activated, and that the stop signs on both the front and rear were displayed. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andre's windshield had been iced over, and she allegedly did not scrape all the ice off, which partially obstructed her view.