Georgia girl, 8, dies after she was hit by car at bus stop, driver arrested for vehicular homicide

A Georgia girl died from injuries she suffered when a driver ran her over as she was attempting to board a school bus, and the driver has been arrested in connection with the child's death.

The eight-year-old girl was attempting to board a Henry County School bus on Thursday on Jackson Lake Road, at the intersection of a private driveway, when the driver of a Ford Fusion plowed into her, Georgia State Patrol said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

State Patrol said the bus had its red flashing lights activated, and that the stop signs on both the front and rear were displayed.

Following the crash, the girl was airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators announced Saturday that the girl had succumbed to her injuries.

The driver who hit the girl was identified as 25-year-old Kaylee Andre, who was booked into the Henry County Jail on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading and failure to exercise due care.

Andre's windshield had been iced over, and she allegedly did not scrape all the ice off, which partially obstructed her view.