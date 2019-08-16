Georgia girl, 5, receives 'medal of bravery' for fending off mother's knife-wielding attacker

A 5-year-old Georgia girl received a “medal of bravery” from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after jumping on the back of a family member who allegedly was stabbing her mother.

"Ariana’s actions likely saved the life of her mother," Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds wrote on social media Thursday afternoon of Ariana Mills, according to the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News.

Tyler Wayne Holloway, accused of stabbing his stepsister Carissa Mills in the neck, head and back, pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to aggravated assault charges, the Ledger-News reported.

He fled after the 5-year-old jumped on his back, the report said.

He could face 31 years in prison with his plea deal, the Ledger-News reported.