Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Georgia
Published

Georgia girl, 5, receives 'medal of bravery' for fending off mother's knife-wielding attacker

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 5-year-old Georgia girl received a “medal of bravery” from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after jumping on the back of a family member who allegedly was stabbing her mother.

"Ariana’s actions likely saved the life of her mother," Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds wrote on social media Thursday afternoon of Ariana Mills, according to the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News.

Tyler Wayne Holloway pleaded guilty Thursday to stabbing his stepsister. 

Tyler Wayne Holloway pleaded guilty Thursday to stabbing his stepsister.  (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

TEEN HAILED A HERO AFTER CATCHING TODDLER FALLING FROM SECOND-STORY WINDOW IN TURKEY, VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS

Tyler Wayne Holloway, accused of stabbing his stepsister Carissa Mills in the neck, head and back, pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to aggravated assault charges, the Ledger-News reported.

He fled after the 5-year-old jumped on his back, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He could face 31 years in prison with his plea deal, the Ledger-News reported.